Olivia Rodrigo Visits White House To Meet With Joe Biden, Record Videos Promoting Vaccinations

Singer-actress Olivia Rodrigo was seen entering the West Wing of the White House on Wednesday for what an administration official said was a meeting with President Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci as well as to record videos promoting vaccinations among young people.

This will be the latest White House effort to tap pop culture figures as a way of promoting the vaccines. There is increasing concern over the spread of the Delta variant, leading to a rise in cases in some areas of the U.S. with a significant percentage of the population unvaccinated.

“Our work to reach young people where they are with information about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, includes the President’s participation in the YouTube Town Hall with Dr. Fauci which drove millions of views to young people around vaccination efforts,” the White House official said.

Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser and director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also has done TikTok videos, and in May, Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a virtual gathering with celebrities such as Camila Cabelo, Kim Kardashian, Joe Jonas and Karlie Kloss, among others, to talk about the importance of getting the vaccine.

A big reason for tapping pop culture figures is their social media reach. The White House noted that Rodrigo has 28 million followers across her channels. The videos also will be featured on White House social media accounts.