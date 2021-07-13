Oliver Stone Bemoans Having To Seek European Financing For Films About U.S. Political History — Cannes

Oliver Stone has argued that American financiers appear reluctant to support films about U.S. political history after he had to turn to Europe to fund his documentary JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass.

Stone is at the Cannes Film Festival to promote his assassination pic, which was bankrolled by UK firm Ingenious Media and is distributed by another British outfit in the shape of Altitude Film Sales. “We have to go, for our own history, to Europe,” he told a press conference on Tuesday. “England has played a large role in this.”

Producer Robert S. Wilson went further, telling delegates: “There’s a real problem in the U.S. with this side of the film industry owning our history. It’s depressing that we have to go to England to get money to tell the story that’s very intrinsically American.”

Stone said he had encountered the issue before on 2016’s Snowden, which raised financing in Germany, Italy, and France, where distributor Wild Bunch took international rights to the feature starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the title role.

Stone and Wilson’s comments come as Deadline revealed that Altitude wrapped a deal for French rights on JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass with L’Atelier Distribution. The documentary debuted in the new Cannes Premieres section to strong reviews.

Deadline sat down with Stone to talk movies and politics on Saturday.