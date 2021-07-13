Oliver Hudson Joins ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Fox Drama Series

Oliver Hudson has been tapped as a male lead opposite Elodie Yung in Fox’s new drama series The Cleaning Lady.

Hudson is joining as a new series regular in a recasting that involved a role redevelopment. He will play FBI Agent Garrett Miller, a newly created character that will replace FBI Special Agent Gavin Ross, the character played in the pilot by Vincent Piazza who has exited the project.

The Cleaning Lady, based on an Argentinian format, stars Yung as Thony, a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

Hudson’s Garrett Miller is an intensely competitive, brilliant, and chameleonic FBI agent on the trail of Thony (Yung) and the mob.

The Cleaning Lady comes from The 100 writer Miranda Kwok, Stargirl EP Melissa Carter, who is showrunner, Shay Mitchell’s Amore & Vita Productions, Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. Michael Offer directed and exec produced the pilot.

In addition to Yung, Hudson joins fellow series regulars Adan Canto, Martha Millan as well as newcomers Sebastien LaSalle and Valentino LaSalle, who share the role of Thony’s son Luca.

Hudson only recently became available after starring in the 2020-21 CBS comedy pilot The Three Of Us. Before that, he played the co-lead opposite Jenna Fischer in the ABC comedy series Splitting Up Together. Hudson, who has podcasts Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson and Daddy Issues with Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson, is repped by ICM Partners, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham.