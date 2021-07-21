‘Obama: In Pursuit Of A More Perfect Union’: Peter Kunhardt’s Three-Part Documentary Gets Premiere Date On HBO

HBO’s three-part documentary Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union is set to premiere over three consecutive nights beginning Tuesday, August 3 at 9 PM ET/PT. Parts 2 and 3 will air at the same time Wednesday, August 4 and Thursday, August 5. The three-part documentary also will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

Directed by Emmy winner Peter Kunhardt (HBO’s True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight For Equality) the docu chronicles the personal and political journey of President Barack Obama, as the country grapples with its racial history.

Weaving together conversations with colleagues, friends and critics, and interspersed with his own speeches and news interviews, the series begins with Obama’s childhood and takes us through his perspective as the son of a white mother from Kansas and an African father, his spiritual formation by a generation of Black leaders, and his hopes for a more inclusive America.

HBO Documentary Films’ presents a Kunhardt Films Production, Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, is directed by Peter Kunhardt; produced by George Kunhardt, Teddy Kunhardt, Matthew O. Henderson. Peter Kunhardt, Andi Bernstein and Mona Sutphen executive produce along with Jelani Cobb and Jacqueline Glover.

