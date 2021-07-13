Noora Niasari To Helm Historical Drama ‘Raya’ For Sister & Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment – Cannes

Iranian-Australian filmmaker Noora Niasari (Waterfall, 17 Years and a Day) has been signed on to adapt and direct Mahsa Rahmani Noble’s novel Raya.

The historical fiction book is about Princess Soraya Esfandiary Bahktiari, the only daughter of a prominent Iranian family. At 16 she is selected from among the most beautiful and eligible women of her country to wed the Shah of Iran. Years later, a chance encounter with a distant relative leads Soraya back on a journey through her past.

Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff will produce for Krasnoff/Foster alongside Kate Fenske for Sister, who together are also producing The Jungle Prince of Delhi for Amazon, which has Mira Nair set to direct.

The deals were made by UTA, Erica Silverman of Trident Media Group, Hamish Berry of Bruns Brennan & Berry, PC and John Laviolette.