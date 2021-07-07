‘Night Court’: Kapil Talwalkar Joins NBC Sequel Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist‘s Kapil Talwalkar has been tapped as a series regular in NBC’s half-hour pilot Night Court, a follow-up to the classic legal comedy series that’s headlined and executive produced by Melissa Rauch, with the original series’ John Larroquette reprising his Emmy-winning role.

Written/executive produced by Dan Rubin based on the original series created by Reinhold Weege, the multi-camera Night Court centers on unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone (Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (Larroquette).

Talwalkar will play Neil. As the court’s clerk, it’s his job to keep things moving — a job that got a lot harder ever since a new idealist judge showed up.

On the original series, there were two court clerks. Lana Wagner was played by Karen Austin in Season 1. She was succeeded by Charles Robinson who played Macintosh “Mac” Robinson in Seasons 2-9.

In addition to Rauch and Larroquette, Talwalkar joins previously cast Lacretta and Ana Villafañe.

Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via their After January production company; Larroquette is a producer. After January produces in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.

Talwalkar is coming off his role as Tobin in NBC’s musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. He started as a recurring in Season 1 and was upped to a series regular in Season 2, which recently wrapped its run on the broadcast network.

Following Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist‘s cancellation by NBC on June 9, Talwalkar has been in demand. The network and WBTV snagged him for Night Court immediately after he officially became available when the options on the Zoey’s cast expired last week and were not extended by lead studio Lionsgate Television, which continues to explore options for another installment as a series, miniseries or movie.

Talwalkar also lends his voice to Nickelodeon’s The Loud House, in which he guest stars as Raj. He previously did the pilots Arranged for Pop and False Profits for ABC. On the film side, he starred in the indie feature Americanish. Talwalkar is repped by Industry Entertainment and SMS Talent.