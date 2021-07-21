Nicolas Cage’s ‘Pig’ To Open Edinburgh; Former Telepool CFO Joins DZ Bank; Sky & ITV Ink Commercial Deal – Global Briefs

‘Pig ‘to open Edinburgh

This year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) will open with the European premiere of Pig, starring Nicola Cage. The screening will take place on August 18. In the film, Cage plays a truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness and must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped. The pic will be released in the UK by Altitude on August 20. EIFF runs August 18-25 this year.

Former Telepool CFO Joins DZ Bank

DZ Bank AG has hired André Druskeit as its new Head of Media and Entertainment Banking. In his role, the former CFO and Managing Director of Telepool will look to expand business with national and international industry customers and further strengthen DZ Bank’s market position in the sector. He will work from Munich.

Sky & ITV Ink Fresh Commercial Partnership

Sky and ITV have signed an enhanced “long-term” carriage and advertising deal. Under the pact, ITV will launch addressable advertising on Sky platforms, while its streamer ITV Hub will be carried on Sky Q, the Comcast-owned broadcaster’s pay-TV platform. ITV CEO Carolyn McCall said: “We welcome the way Sky has continued to improve its product offering because viewers and commercial customers are at the centre of what we do as a business. This new and enhanced agreement to extend our relationship with Sky benefits both groups.”