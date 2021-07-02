Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ Rounds Out Cast: Thomas Hobson, Tiffany Daniels, More

EXCLUSIVE: Nickelodeon has rounded out the cast for That Girl Lay Lay, its new live-action comedy series starring teen hip-hop artist Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High, slated to premiere later this year.

Joining High are Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (All That, Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai) as Sadie; Peyton Perrine III (Funny Married Stuff) as Sadie’s brother, Marky; Tiffany Daniels (Station 19, Grace and Frankie) as Sadie’s mom, Trish; Thomas Hobson (Sherman’s Showcase, The Fresh Beat Band) as Sadie’s dad, Bryce; and Caleb Brown (Mother’s Day, The Odd Couple) as Lay Lay and Sadie’s classmate, Jeremy.

Created by David A. Arnold, in That Girl Lay Lay, phone avatar Lay Lay is the perfect hype girl and best friend that anyone could ever want from their personal affirmation app. Struggling to make her mark at school and needing a best friend to talk to, Sadie (Green) wishes upon a star that Lay Lay was real and could help teach her how to stand out. When her wish comes true and Lay Lay (High) is magically brought to life, the two friends learn that when they are together, they can accomplish anything.

The 13-part series is produced by Will Packer and his production company Will Packer Media with Packer (Little, Ride Along) and Carolyn Newman serving as executive producers and Toy Monique Hawkins and Peggy Cheng overseeing. Arnold executive produces and serves as showrunner. John Beck & Ron Hart (Side Hustle, Fuller House, Liv and Maddie) also serve as executive producers.

The series marks Nickelodeon’s first project under an overall deal with That Girl Lay Lay to develop original multiform programming and music initiatives, and build a cross-category consumer products business.