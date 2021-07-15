Nick Stoller Re-Ups Sony Pictures TV Overall Deal, Teams With Emerald Fennell For ‘Sweetness’ Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-director-producer Nick Stoller and producing partner Conor Welch have renewed the overall deal with Sony Pictures Television for their Stoller Global Solutions company.

Under the new pact, Stoller has teamed with recent Oscar winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) on Sweetness. Fennell wrote on spec and is set to direct the female-driven anthology project, which will be shopped by Stoller Global Solutions and Sony Television.

Stoller set up shot at SPT three years ago when he brought on Conor Welch as TV executive and producing partner under the Stoller Global Solutions banner. Stoller will next direct the studio’s series Platonic at Apple TV+, which he co-created and will co-showrun alongside his wife, Francesca Delbanco. It stars Seth Rogn and Rose Byrne.

Additionally, Stoller Global Solutions is in production on the TBS/Sony TV pilot Space, created by Hilary Winston and directed by Jarrad Paul and Andy Mogel.

Under the overall deal extension, Stoller will continue to write, create, supervise, and along with Welch, executive produce original comedies and dramas for the network, cable divisions and streaming services.

Stoller previously co-created and executive produced The Carmichael Show and was the co-creator, director and executive producer of Netflix’s Friends From College. On the film side, his credits include Neighbors and Neighbors 2, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek and Universal’s upcoming Bros starring Billy Eichner. Stoller and Stoller Global Solutions are repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Fennell, a multiple Emmy nominee for her work as Season 2 head writer of Killing Eve, wrote, directed and produced Promising Young Woman. She earned three Oscar nominations earlier this year, for Best Picture, Directing and Original Screenplay, winning for writing. She is repped by UTA, United Agents and Management 360.