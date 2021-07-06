Nick Cordero’s Wife, Amanda Kloots, Pays Tribute To Late Actor On 1 Year Anniversary Of His Death

The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots, wife of the late Broadway actor Nick Cordero, shared an emotional message on Monday marking the one-year anniversary of her husband’s death due to complications from Covid-19. He was 41.

The Tony-nominated Cordero appeared in stage productions of A Bronx Tale, Bullets Over Broadway, The Toxic Avenger, Rock of Ages and Waitress.

In addition to a short message and video she shared on Monday’s episode of The Talk, Kloots posted a longer remembrance on her own on Instagram page.

“Today hurts, there is no other way around it,” Kloots wrote on Instagram, where she posted a video clips in Cordero’s memory. “One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine. What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, ‘Don’t you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don’t know what I’d do.'”

She continued to Cordero, referencing their now two-year-old son Elvis, “There hasn’t been a day this year where you weren’t missed, thought about and talked about. Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven. I know you’re just 2” away. We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my ‘Nick era’ and I’ll have it forever.”

Kloots included the song “A Few Stars Apart” from Lukas Nelson & the Promise of the Real in her tribute, saying that she found the second verse to be especially touching: “And it’s hard not to hold you/ But I’m still on the ground/ I miss the light you gave me/ I miss your lovin’ sound/ Never a night will go by/ Forgettin’ the stars in the sky.”

The post was liked and commented upon by Olivia Munn, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ashley Tisdale, Christina Perri, Sheryl Sandberg, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Carrie Ann Inaba and former Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne.

You can see Kloots’ brief Talk tribute to Cordero and thanks to those who have supported their family below.