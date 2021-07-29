Nicholas Hoult To Co-Star Opposite Anya Taylor-Joy In Searchlight’s ‘The Menu’

Nicholas Hoult is set to join Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes in Searchlight’s dark comedy The Menu. Hong Chau is also on board. Mark Mylod, who has played a major part in the success of HBO’s Succession, will direct. Adam McKay will produce through his Hyperobject Industries banner along with Betsy Koch.

The film is a darkly comedic psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture, centering on a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where an acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu. Will Tracy and Seth Reiss penned the script. Searchlight’s SVP Production DanTram Nguyen and director of production Zahra Phillips will oversee for the studio.

Hoult next will be seen starring in Season 2 of Tony McNamara’s Golden Globe- and Screen Actors Guild-nominated comedy series, The Great, for which he also will serve as an executive producer. Following the success of the first season, he also recently signed a first-look deal with MRC Television. The Hulu series is produced by Civic Center Media in affiliation with MRC Television. Hoult himself received Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Critics Choice Award nominations for his portrayal of Peter in Season 1. Hoult was most recently seen in Taylor Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Dead, alongside Angelina Jolie. Hoult’s feature and television credits include McNamara’s The Favourite, the X-Men franchise and Mad Max: Fury Road, among many others.

He is repped by UTA, 42 and Felker Toczek.