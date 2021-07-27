ICM Partners Acquires NFL Agency Select Sports Group

ICM Partners has acquired Select Sports Group, an indie agency that reps NFL coaches, players and executives.

The move was announced today by ICM Partners Managing Director/ICM Stellar Sports Chairman Ted Chervin, ICM Stellar Sports Executive Chairman Jonathan Barnett and Select Sports Group Co-Heads and owners Erik Burkhardt and Jeff Nalley. The latter two will be Co-Presidents of the NFL representation division, which aims to boost clients’ off-the-field earning potential across all entertainment, marketing and branding platforms.

From left: Johnson, Nalley and Burkhardt ICM

Per ICM Partners, Select Sports Group has represented more than 50 Super Bowl champions, 35 first-round NFL draft picks, 35 Pro Bowl players including multiple players in the 2020 game. Its high-profile player clients include Kyler Murray, Andy Dalton, Taysom Hill and Colin Kaepernick, along with Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry.

Coming a month-plus ahead of the 2021 pro football season, the acquisition expands ICM Stellar Sports’ pro athlete representation footprint in North America. Barnett, agent Reggie Johnson and ICM Managing Director Joshua Barnett launched the division in October.

“Growing our NFL business was one of our top priorities when we launched ICM Stellar Sports” Chervin said. “Reggie Johnson has done a tremendous job identifying, signing and representing NFL players, and now with Jeff, Erik and the great team at Select Sports Group, we have an even more formidable NFL foundation to grow from and really make a difference for NFL players, coaches and executives.”

ICM Partners expanded into athlete representation in sports last October with the acquisition of London-based powerhouse soccer and sports agency Stellar Group to create ICM Stellar Sports.

“Select Sports Group is a terrific agency, perfectly aligned with our full-service, holistic representation philosophy,” said Jonathan Barnett: “This is our first major acquisition under the ICM Stellar Sports banner, with more to come. This is one of the big reasons we aligned with ICM in the first place — to make bold acquisitions with the goal of becoming the world’s No. 1 sports agency, , not just in football/soccer which we are, but across all sports.”

Added Nalley and Burkhardt in a joint statement: “Throughout the years, we have been approached with many partnership opportunities but have always prioritized the best fit for our clients. After our first meeting with ICM Partners CEO Chris Silbermann, Ted Chervin, Jonathan Barnett and ICM Stellar Sports president Jonathan Perelman, we knew we had found the perfect partners to build our clients’ off field earning potential. We are excited about what this deal means for our clients and to help lead ICM’s rapid growth across all sports and entertainment platforms.”