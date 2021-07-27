News & Documentary Emmy Nominations: ‘60 Minutes’ & ‘Vice News Tonight’ Lead Programs; PBS Tops Nets

PBS leads the nominations for the 42nd annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, as it usually does, this year scoring 52 noms over last year’s 48. Vice News Tonight, which topped all programs with 16 noms in 2020, equaled that number this year but is tied with CBS’ 60 Minutes.

CNN again runs second among networks with 41 noms, followed by CBS (30), ABC (22) and Vice (20). PBS’ Frontline is third among programs with 14, with HBO’s HBO Documentary Films and ABC’s 20/20 nabbing 10 and nine, respectively.

Read the full list of nominees here and the noms by network and program here.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said the awards will be handed out over two nights — following the model set in 2020 — with ceremonies set for September 28 (News) and September 29 (Documentary). Both will be streamed live starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT at watch.theemmys.tv and on the Emmys apps.

“In the unprecedented year of 2020, where a global health crisis had challenged our safety and survival and a presidential election shook the very bedrock of our democracy, these news and documentary professionals delivered the crucial, clear and factual reporting that gave us the tools and knowledge necessary to make the informed decisions that affected our everyday lives and indeed, our futures,” NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp said.