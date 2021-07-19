NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Partners With WarnerMedia OneFifty To Launch NewNarratives Program Developing New Creators

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles has partnered with WarnerMedia OneFifty to launch a NewNarratives content program, bolstering emerging talent in film and TV.

The NewNarratives initiative will draw on NewFilmmakers’ existing pool of artistic talent. It will advance, fund, and amplify innovative creators with strong points of view, whose narratives, stories, and characters transcend borders. The emphasis of the program is on “episodic or feature film concepts that push convention.” No specific parameters have been set, as far as themes and genres tackled in applicants’ projects.

“Artists’ ability to be in tune with the world and present it through their eyes is a force that profoundly shapes culture,” said the NFMLA non-profit’s Programming Director, Bojana Sandic. “The creators who embrace risk in meaningful ways are going to be strong candidates here.”

Related Story WarnerMedia Access Writers Program Announces Finalists in U.S. And Canada

“There are a lot of programs out there for identifying talent, but there’s nothing quite like this,” said NFMLA’s Co-Founder and Executive Director, Larry Laboe. “WarnerMedia OneFifty consistently leads the charge when it comes to investing in and advancing independent content by lesser known filmmakers. WarnerMedia OneFifty is serious about actualizing opportunities for creatives and NFMLA is thrilled to deepen our partnership in this way.”

Watch on Deadline

“We are thrilled and excited to be collaborating with NewFilmmakers LA on this exciting program,” added Axel Caballero, who heads up WarnerMedia OneFifty. “It truly captures the vision of the amazing artists involved and that of OneFifty.”

The NewNarratives program will award one artist a grant, supporting the development of a new film or TV project. The material in question will also be introduced to the WarnerMedia family of companies for further development consideration, by way of its OneFifty division.

Applications will open up to NFMLA members on July 19, with a submission deadline of August 27. More information on the program and submissions can be found here.