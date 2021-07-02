New Pictures Founder Charlie Pattinson Steps Down As CEO Of ‘Des’ & ‘Catherine The Great’ Producer

New Pictures CEO Charlie Pattinson has decided to step down, eight years after co-founding the All3Media-owned company behind Sky/HBO series Catherine The Great.

Pattinson will step back from day-to-day duties running New Pictures, but will continue to executive produce certain projects and will advise the producer as non-executive chair.

Co-CEO Willow Grylls will take full charge of New Pictures, overseeing a slate that includes Sky political thriller Cobra and an adaptation of P.D. James’ Inspector Dalgliesh Mysteries crime novels for Channel 5 and Acorn TV.

Pattinson, a heavyweight of the UK drama community, has built two companies and sold them to All3Media. Prior to New Pictures, he ran Company Pictures with George Faber, who also remains in the All3 orbit at The Forge.