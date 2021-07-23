New Hollywood Podcast: The End Of The Road

We’ve chatted with Oscar winners, Emmy winners, industry disruptors, rising stars, trailblazers and everything in between but after 154 episodes, Dino-Ray Ramos and Amanda N’Duka are bidding farewell to the New Hollywood Podcast.

On November 17, 2017, we launched the New Hollywood Podcast with actor Sinqua Walls to help amplify and bolster people of color, LGBTQIA+ people, women, disabled people and other underrepresented voices in film & TV. We welcomed actors, filmmakers, producers, writers, and creators from historically marginalized communities to tell the story about their Hollywood journey. We wanted to give these voices an opportunity to have an honest conversation about representation and inclusion in a space where they normally wouldn’t get it and after 154 episodes we hope we succeeded.

In our final episode, we are joined by producer David Janove as we reflect on some of our favorite moments in New Hollywood history and what the podcast has meant to us. From our very humble beginnings when we recorded in a storage room to recording live shows at Sundance and the Toronto International Film Festival to recording on the main stage on the RuPaul’s Drag Race set with the Emmy-winning host himself, we are proud of what we brought the masses. We were part of the Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians age of cinema with numerous guests from both movies and we’ve seen many of our guests go on to do amazing things. That said, we would like to thank all our listeners and all of our guests for joining us on this journey and we hope you enjoyed it as much as we have. Please listen to the final episode of the New Hollywood Podcast below.