Netflix’s Gaming Ambitions Get Even Realer With Hire Of Former Electronic Arts Exec

Netflix has hired former Facebook and Electronic Arts exec Mike Verdu to bolster its move into gaming. He joins as VP of Game Development, Deadline has confirmed.

The streamer has been somewhat surreptitiously moving into the medium with the launch of a game around Stranger Things and last week’s announcement of Shonda Rhimes’ new deal including gaming.

As we reported in April, Greg Peters, COO and Chief Product Officer, to whom Verdu will report, CFO Spencer Neumann and co-CEO Reed Hastings all talked up gaming in their recent earnings call with the latter saying, “in ways, we’re kind of in gaming now with Bandersnatch and we have some very basic interactive things.”.

Verdu was previously vice president of content for Facebook Reality Labs, where he worked on virtual reality games for Oculus Studios and has also worked at Electronic Arts as well as a number of other gaming companies.

It comes as Netflix starts to dabble further in all sorts of other entertainment verticals with the hire of former Apple exec N’Jeri Eaton to oversee its push into podcasts.

Bloomberg first reported the news.