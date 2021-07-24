Netflix Unveils ‘Fear Street’ Blooper Reel At Comic-Con@Home

At Comic-Con@Home on Friday, Netflix unveiled a never-before-seen blooper reel for its acclaimed horror trilogy, Fear Street.

The three-parter directed by Leigh Janiak (Honeymoon) is based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series of the same name, taking place in the years 1994, 1978 and 1666.

Part One picks up in ’94, watching as a group of teenagers discover that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected—and that they may be the next target. Parts Two and Three offer a deeper dive into the sinister history of Shayside, following the town through a nightmare 300 years in the making.

Janiak wrote the script for Part One: 1994 with Phil Graziadei. She scripted Part Two: 1978 with Zak Olkewicz. Part Three: 1666 was penned by Graziadei, Janiak and Kate Trefry.

Part One’s cast included Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, Maya Hawke, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn DiNatale and Jeremy Ford.

Part Two’s included Madeira, Welch, Flores Jr., Zukerman, Spiro and DiNatale, introducing new cast members Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, McCabe Slye, Ted Sutherland, Gillian Jacobs and Chiara Aurelia.

Part Three‘s new cast members included Elizabeth Scopel and Randy Havens. Cast members returning for the final film included Madeira, Zukerman, Jacobs, Welch, Flores Jr., Britt-Gibson, Sink, Rudd, Slye, Hechinger, Rehwald, Ford, Spiro and DiNatale.

Fear Street‘s producers are Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready and Kori Adelson. The trilogy’s exec producers included Adelson, Janiak, Timothy M. Bourne, Yvonne M. Bernard, Joan Waricha and Jane Stine.

Part One premiered on Netflix July 24, with Part Two debuting on July 9, and Part Three launching July 16.

Fear Street‘s Comic-Con panel featured appearances by Janiak, Madeira, Welch, Flores Jr. and author R.L. Stine. During their time together, panelists discussed favorite kills from the trilogy and more.

Check out the horror film series’ blooper reel above.