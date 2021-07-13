Netflix Orders 3 Seasons Of ‘CoComelon Lane’ Animated Preschool Series & Specials

Netflix has teamed with Moonbug Entertainment to bring more CoComelon and Little Baby Bum to the small screen.

The streaming giant has ordered three seasons (24, 7-minute episodes) of CoComelon Lane, a new animated series featuring the CoComelon characters, bringing new adventures from JJ and his best friends as they experience life’s big moments as little kids.

Netflix also has ordered four nursery rhyme compilation one-hour specials. All will begin rolling out in 2022.

Netflix also has greenlighted one season of new series Little Baby Bum: Music Time, based on the Little Baby Bum characters. Little Baby Bum: Music Time will invite preschoolers at home into their first exploration of rhythms, sounds, instruments, and other music fundamentals. Forty-eight seven-minute episodes will premiere in 2023.

Library catalogs for both CoComelon and Little Baby Bum will be available on Netflix.

A worldwide favorite, CoComelon has hit Top 10 on Netflix in 29 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Philippines, South Africa, Canada, and Australia.

“With so many options available to kids and families, the popularity of Moonbug’s series on Netflix speaks volumes,” said René Rechtman, co-founder and CEO, Moonbug. “With original shows to fan-favorites like CoComelon and Little Baby Bum leading the charge, we want to give viewers even more opportunities to connect through their favorite characters, stories and nursery rhymes.”

“CoComelon and Little Baby Bum are loved by kids and families all over the globe,” added Heather Tilert, Director of Original Animation, Preschool at Netflix. “We’re thrilled to partner with Moonbug to expand the worlds of both shows, and to bring our youngest viewers even more songs, stories, and adventures from some of their favorite animated friends.”

Global entertainment company Moonbug Entertainment is behind some of the most popular kids’ titles, including CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko’s Garage, ARPO, and more, which are available in 27 languages. The company has a library of more than 550 hours of content, which is distributed on more than 100 platforms globally, including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Sky, Tencent, Youku and Roku.