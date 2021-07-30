Netflix Buys Michael Schumacher Documentary

Netflix has picked up global rights to Schumacher, a feature documentary about Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, and will release on September 15.

The streamer struck the deal with sales rep Rocket Science. Project comes from Benjamin Seikel and Vanessa Nöcker from B|14 FILM GmbH; directors are Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker and Michael Wech.

Schumacher features interviews with the driver’s family, including his wife, father and brother, as well as various prominent figures of the motorsport such as Jean Todt, Bernie Ecclestone, Sebastian Vettel, Mika Häkkinen, Damon Hill, Flavio Briatore and David Coulthard. The filmmakers also had access to never-before-seen archive material.

After a glittering career that culminated in him being widely seen as the greatest Formula One driver of all time following 91 race victories and seven world championships, Schumacher suffered a severe brain injury after a skiing accident in 2013 and has since been in recovery.

The timing of the film’s release coincides with Schumacher’s entry into Formula One 30 years ago.