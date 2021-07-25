‘Lucifer’ Sets Season 6 Return To Netflix At Comic-Con@Home

The sixth and final season of Lucifer will debut on September 10, Netflix announced during the show’s panel at Comic-Con@Home on Saturday.

But before moving forward, series star Tom Ellis, and executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich discussed the past including Dan’s (Kevin Alejandro) shocking death while chatting at the virtual event.

“Kevin Alejandro actually pitched us him dying because he’s like, ‘It’s the last season, and everyone has grown to love this character. We were in early goings-on and it sort of stuck with us as we went on. So it’s Kevin’s fault, really,” Henderson said.

Added Modrovich, “Yeah, he said he wants to go out in a fiery blaze of glory, so he did.”

The trio did tease a few things to look forward to, as well. Including whether or not Lucifer would continue being involved in cases.

“Oh, I think it’s in his DNA now,” Ellis shared. “There may be the odd thing to solve but he’s got a lot of mysteries to solve, to be honest, in Season 6.”

Watch on Deadline

Added moderator Luke Cook, who played Lucifer Mornings in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, “Lucifer had a lot of growing up to do before becoming God, and he was really wrestling with the pain in his life and the pain of other people’s lives watching Dan die. Is he going to continue this maturation or is he going to be charming and immature?”

Watch the panel in full below.