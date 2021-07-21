Netflix Global Head Of Physical Production Ty Warren Exiting

Ty Warren, who for five years has served as Netflix’s global head of physical production and series, is leaving the company.

This is part of an overhaul at the company. Netflix confirmed the exit.

Warren had a large impact on building the Netflix global production infrastructure. A reorganization recently was instituted, and it eliminated Warren’s position. He will stay on for a while to help with the transition. It’s unclear where he’ll go next, but sources called him “eminently hire-able.”

“Over the past five years, Ty has made tremendous contributions to Netflix, building our physical production team from the ground up and producing shows and films at extraordinary scale and quality. We wish him the best in his next chapter,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer.