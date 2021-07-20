George Mackay, Kelly Macdonald & Hugh Bonneville Lead Cast In Netflix Thriller ‘I Came By’ For Director Babak Anvari

EXCLUSIVE: George Mackay (1917), Kelly Macdonald (Line Of Duty) and Hugh Bonneville (Paddington) are set to lead cast in new Netflix thriller I Came By, which will be directed by BAFTA winner Babak Anvari (Under The Shadow).

The London set neo-noir thriller will follow a rebellious young graffiti artist who targets the homes of the wealthy elite but discovers a shocking secret that leads him on a journey endangering himself and those closest to him.

I Came By is among the first titles on the new UK film slate at Netflix commissioned by Director Of UK Features Fiona Lamptey. The slate will focus on developing distinctive British productions.

Pic will shoot on location in the UK and will release on Netflix in 2022. Also starring are Percelle Ascott (The Innocents) and Varada Sethu (Strike Back).

Anvari directs and co-writes following his well-received debut Under The Shadow and psychological horror Wounds on Netflix (ex. U.S.) starring Dakota Johnson. He recently served as director and EP on Monsterland (2020) for Hulu.

Co-writer is Namsi Khan (His Dark Materials). Producer is Lucan Toh for Two and Two Pictures. Cinematographer is Kit Fraser (Under The Shadow).

Mackay is best known for starring in Oscar winner 1917 and will soon be seen in the adaptation of Robert Harris’s Munich: The Edge of War for Netflix and Nathalie Biancheri’s genre drama Wolf alongside Lily-Rose Depp

Macdonald recently wrapped production on the UK adaptation of French comedy hit series Call My Agent, following her turn in season six of hit BBC series Line of Duty. Later this year, she stars opposite Colin Firth in Operation Mincemeat.

Bonneville recently completed production on Downton Abbey 2 and will shortly voice role in the adaptation of Terry Pratchett’s The Amazing Maurice.

Ascott recently starred in the final season of Tin Star following his starring role in Netflix supernatural drama The Innocents. Sethu made her breakout role in crime drama Hard Sun.