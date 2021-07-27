Netflix Acquires Hot Package ‘Fast & Loose’ From STXfilms With Will Smith Starring And David Leitch Directing

EXCLUSIVE: In what marks another big starry package for Netflix the streamer has acquired worldwide rights to the action thriller Fast & Loose from STXfilms, with Will Smith set to star and David Leitch to direct. Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber penned the script.

Deadline first reported in February that the package was hitting the market with every major player involved in the bidding war. Netflix would eventually win rights and has taken its time in negotiating the deals.

The film follows a man who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories. As he pieces together his past, he learns he’s been living two lives, one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent.

Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce for 87North along with STXfilms and Westbrook Studios’ Smith, Co-President and Head of Motion Pictures Jon Mone, Ryan Shimazaki and James Lassiter.

Leitch and Smith and their companies are plenty busy. Upcoming Westbrook film projects include a remake of the 1980s John Hughes classic Planes, Trains & Automobiles to star Smith alongside Kevin Hart, as well as Emancipation, the latter of which became the largest film fest acquisition in movie history. There is also King Richard, with Smith playing Richard Williams, father to tennis greats Serena and Venus, and the upcoming sports drama Redd Zone starring Jada Pinkett Smith.

87North recently finished production on Bullet Train, the assassin actioner that stars Brad Pitt, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon and Bad Bunny, which Leitch is directing and McCormick is producing. It also produced the Bob Odenkirk action thriller Nobody, which bowed in March to mark the first film under 87North’s first-look deal with Universal Pictures. Upcoming films include The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling, directed by Leitch and produced by McCormick; and the Netflix thriller Kate starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson.

CAA reps, Smith, Leitch and 87North.