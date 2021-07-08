Netflix Swoops On World Rights To Asa Butterfield Horror Film ‘CURS>R’ In Multi-Million Dollar Deal — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has swooped on world rights to horror film CURS>R out of the Cannes virtual market, we can reveal.

We understand the streamer is paying high seven figures for the buzzy movie, which stars Asa Butterfield (Sex Education), newcomer Iola Evans (The 100), Eddie Marsan (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street).

Production recently wrapped in the UK on CURS>R, which will follow a broke college dropout (Iola Evans) who decides to play an obscure, 1980s survival computer game in pursuit of an unclaimed $125,000 prize. But the game curses her, and she’s faced with dangerous choices and reality-warping challenges. After a series of unexpectedly terrifying moments, she realizes she’s no longer playing for the money, but for her life.

Anton handled sales with Endeavor Content co-repping domestic. Anton’s President of International Production and Distribution, Cecile Gaget, negotiated the Netflix deal on behalf of Anton, Stigma Films and the filmmakers.

Toby Meakins is making his directorial debut from Simon Allen’s script. Producers are Sebastien Raybaud and John Zois for Anton, and Matthew James Wilkinson for Stigma Films. Executive producers are Simon Allen, Nick Angel and Liza Glucoft.

Supporting cast includes Kate Fleetwood (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1), Ryan Gage (The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies), Angela Griffin (Last Chance Harvey) and Joe Bolland (The Trial of Christine Keeler).

As we revealed on Tuesday, Euro seller and producer Anton is on a roll having cut a massive deal with STX for Gerard Butler sequel Greenland: Migration.