Neon Partners With Direct Relief On Anthology Title ‘The Year Of The Everlasting Storm’ To Advance Covid-19 Relief Efforts Worldwide – Cannes

Tom Quinn’s Neon is partnering with Direct Relief for its upcoming anthology feature The Year Of The Everlasting Storm, and will donate to the humanitarian organization’s Covid-19 relief efforts. The title, which is one of Neon’s first original productions, is having its World Premiere at the Cannes Film Festival today as part of the fest’s Special Screening section and will be released theatrically later this year.

Neon’s donation will support real-time Covid-10 direct response and assistance through the distribution of funds, tests, supplies and vaccines to the countries and areas that are hardest hit worldwide by the global disparity in how vaccines are being developed and distributed.

The news comes as many of the world’s wealthiest territories have been able to reunite on the Croisette thanks to quicker vaccine rollouts in their home countries.

The Year Of The Everlasting Storm is directed by award-winning filmmakers Jafar Panahi, Anthony Chen, Malik Vitthal, Laura Poitras, Dominga Sotomayor, David Lowery and Apichatpong Weerasethakul. It features seven stories from seven auteurs from around the world, chronicling an unprecedented moment in time and is a love letter to the power of cinema and its storytellers. Brad Becker-Parton, Andrea Roa and Jeff Deutchman produce with Panahi, Quinn and David Kaplan exec producing.

“Our partnership with Direct Relief builds on the mission we started with when we embarked on this project – creating global collaboration and connection during an unprecedented moment in history,” said Deutchman.

Neon has two other titles premiering in Cannes this year – Weerasethakul’s Memoria and Tilda Swinton starrer Titane, from director Julia Ducournau are both playing In Competition at the festival.