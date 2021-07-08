‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Alex Tarrant To Star, Enver Gjokaj To Recur In CBS Spinoff Series

Rising New Zealand actor Alex Tarrant (Night Raiders) has been tapped as a lead opposite Vanessa Lachey in NCIS: Hawai’i, the latest installment in CBS’ formidable NCIS franchise. Enver Gjokaj (Agent Carter) will recur on the series, slated to launch this fall and air in the Monday 10 PM hour behind the Mark Harmon-led mothership series.

Created/executive produced by NCIS: New Orleans‘ Christopher Silber & Jan Nash and SEAL Team‘s Matt Bosack, NCIS: Hawai’i is set in the Aloha State. It follows Jane Tennant (Lachey) the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor and her team as they balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island itself.

Tarrant plays the series regular role of charming local Kai, a new addition to Tennant’s team who boasts the special ability to blend into the island while investigating high-stakes crimes. Kai recently returned home to care for his ailing father and to reconcile with his complicated past. A far cry from his carefree years catching waves and serenading a wahine with his ‘uke, but that’s all in a day’s work for an agent of his caliber.

Gjokaj’s Joe Milius is a high-ranking Navy Captain and commander of Pacific Fleet who is protecting the honor of a dead officer who was piloting a top-secret experimental aircraft that crashed into a cliff. Milius, who maintains the collision was an accident, clashes with Tennant as she takes control of the investigation though he can’t help but respect her ability as a leader.

Previously announced cast also include Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan. Larry Teng will direct and executive produce the opening episode of CBS Studios-produced NCIS: Hawai’i.

Tarrant, who is of Maori, Samoan, and Niuean descent, has appeared in several New Zealand series, including When We Go To War and Filthy Rich, the latter of which was remade by Fox, and on the big screen in Taika Waititi’s Night Raiders. He will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings. He is repped by Auckland Actors and Management 360.

Gjokaj was a series regular in Marvel’s Agent Carter and Dollhouse and also appeared in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Walking Dead, The Rookie as well as CBS’ Hawaii Five-0. He’s repped by Suskin Management and Gersh.