NBC’s Olympics Coverage Shines Amid Reruns, Makes For Peacock’s Most-Consumed Tuesday

Coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on NBC stabilized Tuesday evening airing to 14.9 million viewers and earning a 3.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic in overnight ratings. Tuesday’s viewership stats matched Monday’s, but fell six tenths in ratings from the previous night. With a steadying viewership and despite a dip in ratings, NBC continues to shine in primetime.

Tuesday came with a major surprise at the women’s gymnastics front as Simone Biles withdrew from the women’s gymnastics all-around final citing mental health issues. NBC’s primetime featured the qualifier for Slalom Canoeing, some cycling and the U.S. vs Hungary women’s water polo match. Hungary bested the States 10-9.

NBC said that NBC Sports Digital delivered an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 571,000 viewers on Tuesday, marking Peacock’s most-consumed Tuesday since its launch. NBC’s viewers more than tripled the combined primetime of viewership (4.67M) of ABC, CBS, Fox and the CW on Tuesday, per overnights.

ABC, Fox and the CW all featured reruns Tuesday evening. CBS, which also saw reruns of NCIS and FBI: Most Wanted, also featured a new episode of Love Island (0.4, 1.66M).