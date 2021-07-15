NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates: New ‘Ordinary Joe’, ‘La Brea’, Returning ‘Chicago’, ‘Law & Order’; ‘The Blacklist’ Moves To Thursdays

NBC has set fall premiere dates for its new drama series Ordinary Joe and La Brea, along with its returning Chicago trio, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime and others.
The Blacklist moves to a new night on Thursdays from its previous Friday slot, taking the place of previously announced Law & Order: For the Defense, which is not moving forward. The James Spader-fronted drama premieres its ninth season at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 21.
Newbie Ordinary Joe premieres at 10 p.m. Monday, September 20, preceded by the two-hour season premiere of The Voice at 8 p.m..
New Amsterdam launches its fourth season at 10 p.m. Tuesday, September 21.
An all-Chicago Wednesday returns on September 22. It kicks off at 8 p.m. with Chicago Med, followed by Chicago Fire at 9 and Chicago P.D. at 10.
Law & Order: SVU launches with a two-hour season premiere at 8 p.m. Thursday, September 23, followed by L&O: Organized Crime at 10.
Prior to the fall, The Wall‘s fourth season also set to debut in a new time slot, at 10 p.m. Monday, August 9.
Here are the premiere dates announced by NBC today (new series in bold):
MONDAY, AUGUST 9
10 p.m. The Wall (Time slot premiere)
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11
9 p.m. Family Game Fight! (Time slot premiere)
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
8 p.m. The Voice (Season 21 premiere)
10 p.m. Ordinary Joe (Series premiere)
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
10 p.m. New Amsterdam (Season 4 premiere)
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
8 p.m. Chicago Med (Season 7 premiere)
9 p.m. Chicago Fire (Season 10 premiere)
10 p.m. Chicago P.D. (Season 9 premiere)
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
8-10 p.m. Law & Order: SVU (two-hour Season 23 premiere)
10 p.m. Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 2 premiere)
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
9 p.m. Dateline (Season 30)
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
9 p.m. La Brea (Series premiere)
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21
8 p.m. The Blacklist (Season 9)
