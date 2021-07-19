‘Today,’ ‘NBC Nightly News’ To Broadcast From Tokyo As Part Of NBC News’ Olympics Coverage

NBC News unveiled its plans for coverage of the upcoming Olympics, with Today and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt planning to broadcast from Tokyo.

Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, in Tokyo all this week for the show, will co-host the coverage of the opening ceremony on Friday morning along with NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico, marking NBC’s first-ever morning broadcast of the opening festivities. Their coverage will be followed by a special edition of Today.

Starting on July 26, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will join Guthrie to anchor Today from NBC’s outdoor set overlooking Tokyo’s Rainbow Bridge. The show will broadcast at its regular time — 7 a.m. ET — but it will be 8 p.m. in Tokyo.

Starting on Thursday, Holt will anchor NBC Nightly News from Tokyo and the network’s waterfront set, with plans for profiles of members of Team USA, along with breaking news from the Summer Games, with Japan’s ongoing struggle against Covid front and center. Holt also will anchor a special edition of NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition from the city.

Joining Holt in Tokyo will be reporters and correspondents Tom Llamas, Keir Simmons and Stephanie Gosk. NBC News Digital will feature reporting from Corky Siemaszko. The streaming channel Today All Day will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the Today broadcast on July 29., and Savannah Sellers will host a one-hour streaming special of Olympics coverage for NBC News Now on July 26.