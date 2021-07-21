NBA Finals Dominate Tuesday Ratings & Viewers; ‘The Flash’ Season 7 Ender Falls From 2020

Tuesday night was a win for both the Milwaukee Bucks and ABC as the clinching Game 6 of the NBA Finals dominated ratings and viewers. Per Nielsen Live + Same Day fast affiliate data, the game drew 8.78 million viewers and a 2.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic during primetime.

The Bucks’ 105-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns, which marked Milwaukee’s first NBA championship in 50 years, improved from last year’s comparable NBA Finals Game 6 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, which drew a 2.1 rating an 5.60M viewers who watched the game played in the league’s Orlando bubble.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, NBC’s two-hour America’s Got Talent (0.8 rating, 6.55M viewers) was followed by a new College Bowl (0.4, 2.12M).

There were a pair of season finales last night. The Flash (0.2, 720,000) closed off its seventh season with an action-packed episode that teased happy endings for Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen and more. Still, it fell from the Season 6 ender on May 12, 2020 (0.4, 1.08M) by about 33% in viewers. Fox’s Season 2 finale of Mental Samurai (0.2, 953K) also faced a drop in viewers compared with its premiere in May but was even in the demo.

CBS aired a new episode of Love Island (0.3, 1.61M), while the CW aired a new episode of Superman & Lois (0.1, 816K).