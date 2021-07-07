Nazo Bravo Joins BET+’s ‘The Family Business’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: BET+’s The Family Business has added Nazo Bravo in a recurring role for season three.

Bravo, who has appeared in series including CBS’ NCIS: LA and TNT’s Southland, will play Russian oligarch Demetri Igor in the third season of Carl Weber’s drama.

It comes as the series, which is based on Weber’s bestselling crime drama book series, rounded out the cast for season three and promoted KJ Smith to series regular.

Based on Weber’s bestselling crime drama book series, The Family Business follows the Duncans, an upstanding, tight-knit family that by day owns and operates an exotic car dealership in New York. By night, their business activities are more illicit in nature.

Ernie Hudson, Valarie Pettiford, Darrin DeWitt Henson, Javicia Leslie, Sean Ringgold, Tami Roman, Miguel A. Nunez, Arrington Foster, KJ Smith, Dylan Weber, Yadi Valerio and Emilio Rivera star.

Nikaya D. Brown Jones serves as showrunner and executive producer and Trey Haley as co-executive producer and director. Weber serves as showrunner and executive producer for Urban Books Media. Hudson also serves as executive producer.

Bravo is repped by Sheila Legette at SLE.