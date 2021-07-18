At Least 4 Wounded In Shooting Outside Nationals Park; Padres-Nationals Game Suspended Until Sunday

Saturday night’s baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals was cut off in the bottom of the sixth inning, after shots were fired outside Nationals Park.

Washington D.C.’s Police Department confirmed that at least four people were wounded in the shooting, which took place outside of the third base gate. “This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time,” a spokesperson for the Department wrote on Twitter, at 10 p.m. ET.

The victims’ names and conditions were not disclosed. It was said, though, that two of them walked themselves to an area hospital.

Reports from the scene say that multiple gun shots were heard, which led to panic, among those in the stadium. Fans were at first advised to stay in their seats, via the scoreboard and an announcer, though they were ultimately allowed to leave the park through the center and right field gates.

The suspended game between the Padres and the Nations will resume at Nationals Park on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET. The third game of the series, previously scheduled for that day, will begin shortly after the conclusion of Game 2.

Two additional victims associated with this incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. MPD is on scene and actively investigating at this time. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 18, 2021