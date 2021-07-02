Nathaniel Arcand Exits ‘FBI: Most Wanted’

It’s official. Agent Clinton Skye won’t be returning to FBI: Most Wanted. Following months of fan speculation about the whereabouts of Nathaniel Arcand’s character and the possibility that he’d quietly left the CBS series, Arcand has confirmed on Instagram that he indeed will not be returning for Season 3.

“Moving On. Moving Forward. Don’t Look Back,” Arcand wrote, followed by “#movingon #movingforward #dontlookback #clintonskye Must Say Bye. Bye.”

CBS also confirmed Arcand’s exit.

Arcand’s Clinton Skye was introduced in the 18th episode of the first season of the mothership FBI series, which served as the backdoor pilot for the spinoff. He appeared in the first 14 episodes of the 15-episode first season of the spinoff, but only three episodes in Season 2. He was last seen in episode #3 titled “Deconflict” on December 8, 2020.

Dick Wolf’s FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, a unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. The series stars Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Miguel Gomez.

FBI: Most Wanted is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. Wolf, David Hudgins, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are the executive producers.

Arcand will next be seen in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Apple Studios’ film Killers of the Flower Moon.