Nascar Docuseries Ordered By USA Network

As Nascar’s top-tier Cup Series is preparing to move to USA, the NBCUniversal network has greenlighted a companion eight-part docuseries about the elite drivers and teams competing in this year’s Nascar Cup Series Playoffs. It is set to premiere in 2022.

With the backdrop of the 2021 Nascar Cup Series Playoffs and Championship, Race for the Championship (working title) will take viewers inside the lives of Nascar’s top drivers and teams on and off the track.

Sports have emerged as a centerpiece of USA’s programming slate, especially after NBCUniversal’s decision to shut down NBCSN, diverting the bulk of its sports packages to USA, including the Nascar Cup Series.

With Race for the Championship, USA is using the same programming strategy it has applied to its flagship WWE Raw franchise, which is joined on the schedule by hit docu-reality series Miz & Mrs. It follows the lives of Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin in and out of the wrestling ring. Unscripted fare also has become a key growth area for ad-supported cable networks like USA, taking over from scripted originals.

The 10-week Nascar Cup Series Playoffs begin at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 5 on NBCSN.

Race for the Championship is produced by Nascar Productions with Nascar ’s Tim Clark, Matt Summers and Amy Anderson serving as executive producers. Nascar is currently in the midst of a multi-billion dollar, ten-year deal with NBCUniversal signed in 2015.