Nervous Naomi Osaka Wins ESPY For ‘Best Athlete, Women’s Sports’ And Gives Sweet Speech – Updated Winners List

The world’s No. 2 women’s tennis player made her first public appearance Saturday night after withdrawing from the French Open and Wimbledon. A pensive Naomi Osaka took the stage at the ESPYs to accept the award for for ‘Best Athlete, Women’s Sports.’

Osaka, who has revealed she suffers from social anxiety and depression, especially in public, gave a speech that lasted less than a minute. Her voice slightly quavering, the four-time major winner led with honesty.

“I just really not want to say a long speech because I’m a bit nervous,” she said as shouts of support rang out from the audience.

After thanking ESPN and her fans Osaka continued, “I know this year’s been really — it hasn’t even finished — but it’s been really tough for a lot of us and, for me, I just want to say I really love you guys.”

She finished by fanning out a bit herself: “This is my first ESPYs, so it’s really cool to be surrounded by all these incredible athletes. I think all of you guys are really cool and I watch some of you guys on TV, so it’s really surreal to be here.”

Here is the list of ESPY winners thusfar:

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Chris Nikic

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Marcus Rashford

Best WWE Moment: Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair make history as the first Black women to main event WrestleMania.

Best Championship Performance: Simone Biles

Best Play: Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Launches Hail Mary to DeAndre Hopkins

Best Game: NCAA Men’s Final Four: Gonzaga defeats UCLA 93-90

Best Breakthrough Athlete: LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: Naomi Osaka, Tennis

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards, breaks Oscar Robertson’s 47year-old triple-double record with 182

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: DeVonta Smith, Alabama football

Best NBA Player: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Best International Athlete, Women’s Soccer: Sam Mewis, Manchester City/USA National Team

Best Driver: Lewis Hamilton, F1

Best International Athlete, Men’s Soccer: Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus/Portugal National Team