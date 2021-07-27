BET’s Nadja Webb Upped To EVP Programming Business Operations, Adding Scripted Oversight

Nadja Webb, EVP, Programming Operations & Business and Legal Affairs for BET, has been promoted to EVP Programming Business Operations, expanding her business role to the creative side.

In addition to her existing duties, she will now oversee Scripted Programming, including Development, Casting and Current for BET and BET+, reporting to BET President Scott Mills.

Webb is absorbing the position previously held by Traci Blackwell who stepped down as EVP, Scripted Programming for BET Networks last month.

“BET commissions more Black scripted series than any other company – 14 in 2021 alone,” said Mills. “Aligning our extremely talented scripted creative executives with Nadja’s great business and operations acumen will allow us to continue to deliver the hit scripted series our audiences love across our platforms.”

Webb is a rare network BA executive to ascend to a position overseeing both business operations and programming, with the CW’s Marke Pedowitz and CBS alum Nancy Tellem among notable other examples.

In her most recent BET post, Webb oversaw all Programming Operations functions and all Business and Legal Affairs for BET. She also oversees the global Music Strategy team for the VCBS cable channels. Webb previously held various roles within Viacom, most recently as SVP & Deputy General Counsel overseeing the BALA team that supported MTV, MTV2, mtvU, VH1, Logo, CMT and BET.

“I have had the privilege of partnering with BET’s scripted department for years, and have tremendous appreciation for their creativity, insights and talent relationships,” said Webb. “In this expanded role, I am extremely excited to bring my business and operations expertise to lead the extraordinary work this talented, creative team does.”