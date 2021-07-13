MyNetworkTV 2021-22 Schedule Set With ‘Chicago Fire’ Added To Lineup

MyNetworkTV on Tuesday revealed its 2021-22 TV schedule, adding Chicago Fire to a lineup that already includes Dick Wolf and Universal TV franchise staples Chicago P.D. and Law & Order: SVU as well as fellow NBC series Dateline.

The schedule for the Fox Corp programming block, which is cleared across 184 markets representing more than 97% of the country, launches the week of September 13. (See the full lineup below.)

Chicago Fire, which just completed its eighth season on NBC and recently scored a three-year renewal, will air back to back on MyNetworkTV on Tuesdays, replacing Wolf’s Law & Order: Criminal Intent which is not returning. The Chicago Fire deal comes after Ion Television struck a syndication deal with NBCUniversal Global Distribution for all nine seasons of the series. It now also airs Tuesdays on Ion.

“Adding an additional Dick Wolf hit like Chicago Fire to the lineup is a no-brainer,” said Frank Cicha, EVP Programming at Fox Television Stations, about expanding MyNetworkTV’s partnership with Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, which also produces P.D. and SVU. “We’re happy MyNetworkTV will continue to provide broadcast stations a block of big-budget, franchise programming each weeknight – with a more favorable ad inventory split than any other network.”

MyNetworkTV airs on the Fox Television Stations in top markets New York (WWOR), Los Angeles (KCOP) and Chicago (WPWR) along with markets including Dallas (KDFI), Washington D.C. (WDCA), Houston (KTXH), Phoenix (KUTP), Seattle (KZJO), Minneapolis (WFTC) and Orlando (WRBW).

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Fox and MyNetworkTV for the upcoming season,” said Sean O’Boyle, EVP Domestic Sales, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. “Our lineup of quality, best-in-class procedural hours has been a strong fit for MyNetworkTV and their affiliates.”

Here’s is the 2021-22 schedule:

MONDAY

8-9 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

9-10 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. – Chicago Fire

9-10 p.m. – Chicago Fire

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. – Dateline

9:-10 p.m. – Dateline

THURSDAY

8-9 p.m. – Dateline

9-10 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

9-10 p.m. – Chicago P.D.