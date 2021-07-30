MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Looks To Pull Ads From Fox News After Spot Is Rejected

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has requested to have his ads pulled from the Fox News schedule, following a disagreement over a potential commercial.

Lindell told the Wall Street Journal that he pitched Fox on an ad for a “cyber symposium,” which he intends to live stream in August. At this event, he is looking to prove that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, through the manipulation of voting machines.

Lindell noted that the commercial would not specifically mention his claims of widespread voter fraud. But the notion that he would be discussing them at his upcoming event was apparently enough of a reason for Fox to refuse to promote it.

“It’s unfortunate Mr. Lindell has chosen to pause his commercial time on FOX News given the level of success he’s experienced in building his brand through advertising on the number one cable news network,” Fox News said in a statement.

“Shame on you Fox! Go to FrankSpeech.com,” Lindell wrote on his official Facebook page, linking to the article in the Journal.

The MyPillow CEO’s claims of widespread election fraud have been rejected by dozens of courts since the November election, as well as by election security officials and others.

Up to this point, Lindell and his pillow manufacturer have been among Fox News Channel’s most prominent sponsors.