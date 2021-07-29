Keiynan Lonsdale, Dylan Sprouse, Sarah Hyland Set For LGBTQ Rom-Com ‘My Fake Boyfriend’ From Lionsgate & Buzzfeed

Lionsgate and BuzzFeed have set the LGBTQ romantic comedy My Fake Boyfriend as the partnership’s second production, with the film to star Keiynan Lonsdale, Dylan Sprouse and Sarah Hyland.

Directed by Rose Troche (The Safety of Objects, The L Word), the film follows a young man (Lonsdale) who, on the advice of his best friend (Sprouse) creates a fake, social media boyfriend to keep his ex-lover out of his life. The plan backfires when he meets the real love of his life, and breaking up with his fake boyfriend proves hard to do.

“My Fake Boyfriend is a fresh comedy with universal appeal, led by an exciting, diverse cast of talent,” said Richard Alan Reid, SVP of Global Content & Head of Studio at BuzzFeed, in announcing the project with Lauren Bixby, Vice President, Co-Productions & Acquisitions

for Lionsgate. “There is no better person to tell this queer love story than Rose Troche, and we’re delighted to partner with Lionsgate to share this story with millennial and Gen Z audiences around the world.”

Lonsdale’s credits include Love Simon and The Flash, while Sprouse appeared in After We Collided, and Hyland is best known for Modern Family.

The film is written by Luke Albright, Joe Wanjai Ross and Greg Boaldin. BuzzFeed’s Reid is producing along with Jason Moring and Michael Philip.