Mubi Buys North America, UK & More On Cannes Un Certain Regard Title ‘Great Freedom’

EXCLUSIVE: Streamer and theatrical distributor Mubi has closed its first on-the-ground Cannes business, signing a multi-territory deal for Sebastian Meise’s second feature Great Freedom, which premiered here in Un Certain Regard.

The deal was struck with sales outfit The Match Factory and covers North America, UK, Ireland, LATAM (excluding Mexico), Turkey and India.

The film, written by Thomas Reider and Meise, is set in post-war Germany and tells the story of Hans (Franz Rogowski) who is imprisoned time and time again for being homosexual. Due to Paragraph 175, which prohibited homosexual acts in Germany, his desire for freedom is systematically destroyed. The one steady relationship in his life becomes his long-time cellmate, Viktor (Georg Friedrich), a convicted murderer.

Pic was produced by Sabine Moser, Oliver Neumann, and Benny Drechsel. Anton Von Lucke and Thomas Prenn star alongside Rogowski and Fredrich

Mubi is having a busy 2021 Cannes, striking deals for a host of titles pre-market, including Andrea Arnold’s Cow, Mia Hansen-Løve’s Bergman Island, Valdimar Jóhannsson’s Lamb, Julia Ducournau’s Titane, Leos Carax’s Cannes opening film Annette, and Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta.