Mubi Boards Andrea Arnold Documentary ‘Cow’ – Cannes

Mubi has taken all rights for the UK, Ireland and Turkey to American Honey filmmaker Andrea Arnold’s next picture Cow, which is set to premiere at Cannes this month.

The documentary chronicles one dairy cow’s reality. “The film is an endeavour to consider cows. To move us closer to them. To see both their beauty and the challenge of their lives. Not in a romantic way but in a real way,” said Arnold.

Pic is produced by Kat Mansoor for Halcyon Pictures. It is financed by BBC Film and Doc Society. Executive producers are Rose Garnett for BBC Film and Sandra Whipman and Maxyne Franklin for Doc Society. Submarine Entertainment will be handling North America and mk2 films international sales.

Mubi said it will release the doc theatrically in the UK and Ireland. The deal does not include free TV in the UK, which remains with the BBC.

Mubi previously picked up UK and Ireland rights to this year’s Cannes opening movie Annette.