‘Mouse Trap’ Reality Competition Series In The Works At Fox From eOne

EXCLUSIVE: Fox is heading down the mouse trap for its latest reality competition series.

The network is developing a physical non-scripted format based on Hasbro’s classic board game Mouse Trap with eOne. It is the latest competition format in the works from Rob Wade’s unscripted division, which is behind series including Lego Masters and Mental Samurai.

The series will pit contestants against one another as they navigate larger-than-life obstacles recreated from the game. Through a series of demanding challenges requiring the utmost physical and mental endurance, each episode will culminate with its final round, with the last players standing working together to steal as much cheese as possible while risking capture by the iconic Mous Trap. The more they steal, the more money they’ll win.

eOne’s Tara Long, Matt Walton, Matt Prichard, Mark Herwick are exec producing the project.

Watch on Deadline

It comes as the Hasbro-owned TV and film producer steps up its development of IP based on its parent company. The producer is developing an animated remake of Clue at Fox, plotting the film and television world of Dungeons & Dragons and has teamed up with House of Cards’ Beau Willimon to develop a scripted version of Risk.

Geno McDermott, President, U.S. Alternative Programming – Unscripted Television told Deadline in April that it was working on a number of projects based on board games and toys. “Right when Lego Masters worked really well is when Hasbro acquired eOne, and the light bulb went off. We have all this IP so we started developing shiny floor shows and different types of formats where we’re starting with a piece of IP instead of starting from scratch,” he said.

Mouse Trap is the latest unscripted project based in this realm. Fremantle and Mattel working on a TV version of Whac-A-Mole and Propagate working with Mattel on a gameshow based on Uno. NBC has also been making a series based on the Slip N Slide, although the network pulled it from its post-Olympics premiere spot after a rather nasty case of explosive diarrhea hit production.

Mouse Trap was created by Marvin Glass and first published by Ideal in 1963.