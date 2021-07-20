‘Moonhaven’: Kadeem Hardison Joins Cast Of AMC Utopian Drama As Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Kadeem Hardison (Black Monday, Teenage Bounty Hunters) has joined AMC’s utopian drama Moonhaven as a series regular opposite Emma McDonald, Dominic Monaghan and Ayelet Zurer. The series hails from Peter Ocko.

Created, produced and written by Ocko, Moonhaven is about a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. The series, produced by AMC Studios, is set to debut on AMC and AMC+ next year.

Moonhaven follows Bella Sway (McDonald), a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth. A skeptic in Paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles and teams with a local detective to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they are destroyed themselves.

Ocko serves as showrunner and executive produces with Deb Spera.

Watch on Deadline

Hardison will take on Arlo, the partner to Monaghan’s detective Paul Serno. Arlo is a third-generation “Mooner” and detective with a curious heart and healing spirit who finds himself an unlikely soldier in the fight to keep Moonhaven alive.

Kadeem recently led Netflix’s Teenage Bounty Hunters opposite Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini. He was also a series regular on OWN’s Love Is and recurred on Showtime’s Black Monday. His additional credits include K.C. Undercover and A Different World.

He is repped by Global Artists Agency and Untitled Entertainment.