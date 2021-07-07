Mitzi Miller & Jonathan Harris Join Warner Bros. Television As VPs, Drama Development

Warner Bros. Television is beefing up its drama development team.

The studio has hired former Rainforest Entertainment head of development Mitzi Miller and former Monkeypaw Productions development executive Jonathan Harris as Vice Presidents of Drama Development.

The pair will spearhead the creation of new one-hour scripted drama series for all platforms, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, as well as external streaming services, cable channels, and the broadcast networks.

They will work closely with WB’s stable of writers and producers as well as be responsible for finding new talent, material and IP to turn into television drama.

Reporting to EVP and Head of Drama Development Leigh London Redman, they will work closely with the drama team that includes SVP Tony Optican, VPs Parul Agrawal and Ashley Cole, and manager Michael Zeeck.

Related Story 'The Peripheral': Louis Herthum, Chris Coy, Melinda Page Hamilton, Katie Leung, Austin Rising Cast In Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy's Amazon Series

Their appointment comes after longtime development exec Aisha Summers left the studio to join ViacomCBS, where she is set to head BET Studios, and the departure of another exec at the end of their contract.

At Rob Hardy’s Rainforest Entertainment, Miller sold and produced projects including BET drama series The Quad and an untitled feature project with Viola Davis at Amazon Studios. She previously served as editor-in-chief of African-American magazines, Ebony and Jet.

Harris previously worked for Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, where he worked on shows including HBO’s Lovecraft Country and TBS comedy The Last O.G. He also worked with The First Purge director Gerard McMurray and Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society.

Warner Bros’ drama slate currently consists of shows such as HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant and Gossip Girl, Apple’s Lisey’s Story, TNT’s Animal Kingdom, OWN’s Queen Sugar and David Makes Man and Netflix’s Sweet Tooth as well as broadcast series including Superman & Lois, The Flash and The Cleaning Lady.

“Mitzi and Jonathan are passionate and energetic executives with a real love for TV. Mitzi’s experience as not only a development executive but also a writer and editor gives her an insight into the creative process that we hope will be incredibly meaningful to our creators. Jonathan has worked with some of the biggest talent in comedy and drama. He brings with him experience in both script development and production. We are thrilled to have Mitzi and Jonathan as part of the team,” said Clancy Collins White, EVP and Head of Development, WBTV, and London Redman.