Misha Green Inks Overall Deal With Apple Post ‘Lovecraft Country’ Cancellation

Turns out the grass is greener up in Cupertino, at least figuratively and literally for Misha Green.

The Lovecraft County creator has signed an overall deal with tech titan Apple to create and develop small screen projects for streamer AppleTV+ worldwide.

The lucrative multi-year agreement for Green comes exactly one week after HBO axed an anticipated second season of the acclaimed Lovecraft Country.

As Green made poignantly clear in a post-cancellation tweet, the sophomore season of the Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors and Michael Kenneth Williams starring horror drama was already significantly planned out. Not long after Deadline’s July 2 exclusive reporting on the WarnerMedia-owned premium cabler deep sixing the series based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff, the Underground co-creator even shared a geographical glimpse of the over 70-page bible that had been assembled for what was widely assumed to be a Season 2.

Described as an extremely “competitive situation” with a number of deep pocket suitors, Green’s alliance with Apple is the first overall deal for the filmmaker.

Not that Green isn’t already pretty busy on the big and small screen, even with the axing of more Lovecraft. She is set to helm and pen a new Tomb Raider flick, plus a Cleopatra Jones revival and the Kate Wood written action vehicle picture Fuel, which Green is EPing with Smollett, among other projects.

Still, the one-time home of iTunes will be a bit of getting the old band together with this new deal.

WGA Award winner Green will reunite at Apple with worldwide video chiefs Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, plus head of programming Matt Cherniss and the streamer’s communications and publicity boss Rita Cooper Lee. At Sony and Tribune Media respectively, the quartet all worked with Green on the two seasons of the Joe Pokaski co-created Underground – which also starred Jurnee Smollett.

A graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Green is repped by CAA and law firm Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.