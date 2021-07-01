MMA Fighter Miriam Nakamoto To Make Movie Debut In Action-Romance ‘Wildwood’

EXCLUSIVE: International sales and production company Number 11 Entertainment has set “Queen of Mean” MMA fighter Miriam Nakamoto as lead in action-romance movie Wildwood.

Nakamoto — in her feature debut — will play a young woman on the run from her mother and a pair of hired killers who stumbles into a small town where she’s mistaken for a local girl who mysteriously vanished years earlier.

The film will be directed by Delany Bishop (Terror Eyes) and was written by screenwriter and novelist Cara Vescio, best known for her novel series, Wasted. Keith Wells is producing for Number 11 Entertainment, along with Michelle Seañez, with Number 11 handling world sales.

The pic is scheduled to shoot later this year. Number 11 will be introducing the project to buyers at the upcoming Marché du Film in Cannes.

Dubbed “The Queen of Mean” by her fans, Nakamoto is an eight-time Muay Thai world champion and an MMA fighter, who has been fighting professionally since 2005. That same year, she starred in Ringside’s music video “Tired of Being Sorry,” directed by Joaquin Phoenix. She also appeared on reality TV show Fight Girls.

“I’m excited to be attached and working with such a wonderful team,” Nakamoto said. “It gives me great pleasure to channel my creative self-expression and I desire to pursue excellence.”

Bishop recently directed the documentary Propaganda: The Revolution Was Televised, which is in post-production, and the short Death of Salvador Dali.

“This film is fun and irreverent,” said Wells. “Delaney’s vision of Cara’s script, mixed with Miriam’s performance, bad ass!”

Number 11’s sales slate includes the dark comedy-thriller Trouble Sleeping, directed by Robert Adetuyi, and starring Vanessa Angel, Rick Otto and Billy Zane.

Nakamoto and Vescio are repped by Michelle Seañez of Seañez Legal, PC.