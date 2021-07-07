Skip to main content
Michelle Williams Joins ‘Firebrand’ – Cannes Briefs

Best Supporting Actress honoree Michelle Williams attends the New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) AP

Michelle Williams will play Katherine Parr, the last of Henry VIII’s six wives, in Firebrand, the English-language debut from Karim Aïnouz, who is in Cannes this year with Special Screening Mariner of The Mountains. Pic comes from Gabrielle Tana (The Dig) of Magnolia Mae Films and us written by Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth (Killing Eve); shoot will take place in early 2022 in the UK. Screen first had news of Williams’ casting.

