Michelle Williams Joins ‘Firebrand’ – Cannes Briefs

Michelle Williams will play Katherine Parr, the last of Henry VIII’s six wives, in Firebrand, the English-language debut from Karim Aïnouz, who is in Cannes this year with Special Screening Mariner of The Mountains. Pic comes from Gabrielle Tana (The Dig) of Magnolia Mae Films and us written by Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth (Killing Eve); shoot will take place in early 2022 in the UK. Screen first had news of Williams’ casting.