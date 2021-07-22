Michelle Monaghan To Play Dual Lead Roles In Netflix’s ‘Echoes’ Limited Series

Michelle Monaghan is set to play dual lead roles in Netflix’s Echoes, a psychological thriller limited series about identical twins from 13 Reasons Why writer/executive producer/showrunner Brian Yorkey, Quinton Peeples (Runaways) and Australian writer-producer Vanessa Gazy (Eden).

Created and written by Gazy, Echoes is a mystery thriller about identical twins Leni and Gina, both portrayed by Monaghan, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina secretly have swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: They share two homes, two husbands and a child, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.

Born identical twins, each sister is unique; Leni is the sister that is content to stay home, marry her childhood sweetheart, raise her daughter and help run the beautiful horse farm where everyone lives together rooted in their long shared history. Gina is the rebellious sister that turned her back on all that and escaped to Los Angeles where she rose to quick fame writing about a darker undertow that informed her Southern childhood.

Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Yorkey will serve as executive producer and co-showrunner on the psychological thriller, the first project greenlit as part of his multi-year overall deal with the streamer for series and other projects.

Gazy also will executive produce, with Peeples serving as executive producer/co-showrunner alongside Yorkey. The series also hails from executive producers Imogen Banks (The Beautiful Lie) and Endemol Shine Banks Australia.

On television, Monaghan starred in Netflix’ geo-political thriller Messiah as well as Hulu’s drama series The Path, alongside Aaron Paul and Hugh Dancy. Prior to that, she co-starred in the HBO drama True Detective opposite Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role.

On the film side, Monaghan is set to co-star opposite Anna Diop in the Stay Gold Features And Topic Studios Pic Nanny. She was last seen in Zoe Lister-Jones’ The Craft, the Blumhouse reboot of the 1996 feature, as well as Christine Jeffs’ Every Breath You Take, starring opposite Casey Affleck and Sam Claflin. She recently wrapped production on Brad Anderson’s Blood.

Monaghan is repped by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and attorney Robert Offer.