'In The Heights' Star Leslie Grace Lands Title Role in 'Batgirl' Movie
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Michaela Coel Joins Cast of Marvel Sequel

Michaela Coel is set to join the cast of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverShe joins Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett who will likely reprise their roles from the original film. Ryan Coogler returns as director. Production is currently underway in Atlanta.

Plot details as well as who Coel is playing are being kept under wraps. The film is set to bow on July 8, 2022.

Coel’s I May Destroy You was recently nominated for nine Primetime Emmy Awards, including three individual noms for her for acting, writing and directing.

Variety first reported the Black Panther news.

